FT: Sanctions against Russia are not working, says UAE trade official

by Nate Ostiller May 29, 2024 9:30 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed at the airport in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrei Gordeyev/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Western sanctions against Russia have not impacted trade outside of the West, said Hamad Buamim, chair of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, in comments to the Financial Times published on May 29.

Despite more than a dozen rounds of EU sanctions against Russia and associated measures from the U.S. and other Western partners, Russia's economy has remained resilient. While Russia's business ties with the West have shrunk, other countries outside of Europe have increasingly taken advantage of the opportunities.

Throughout Russia's full-scale war, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has maintained economic and cultural ties with Russia but has also signed new trade agreements with Ukraine.

"Sanctions slow the economy, (they) never stop it," said Buamim. "Trade continues flowing, it just flows in a different way."

Even as the West has pressured the UAE to crack down against sanctions evasion and to take measures against companies that continue to trade with Russia, Dubai has emerged as one of the main beneficiaries of Russia's reoriented economic relations.

"The fact that the economy is not purely controlled by one side of the world makes these sanctions less effective," Baumim said.

"If we just take the Ukraine conflict, (sanctions) are effective when you look west, but they are not really effective beyond that."

Many companies have relocated to Dubai in the aftermath of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Baumim said the shift was often not limited to Russian companies.

"(Companies from other countries) see that Dubai has the infrastructure, the market access, and the neutral stance (on the war in Ukraine)," Baumim said.

International companies with Russian staff that have had to leave Russia have also found Dubai to be a place where their Russian employees would be welcome, he added.

12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.