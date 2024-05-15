Skip to content
European Commission predicts Russia's GDP growth in 2024 to reach almost 3%

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 5:39 PM 2 min read
A man walks past the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow on September 6, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
The European Commission predicted that Russia's GDP growth for 2024 will be 2.9% in a report published on May 15.

The forecast was lower than the one reported by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in April, who claimed that the country's GDP would grow by 3.6% in 2024.

Russia's economy faced a shock and subsequent contraction after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As the country faced the onset of Western sanctions and growing isolation, Russia's GDP dropped by 2.1% in 2022.

Since then, Russia has managed to survive Western sanctions through a variety of methods and has continued to bolster its economy through oil sales, particularly to India and China. Russia's GDP growth for 2023 was 3.6%.

"The Russian economy started 2024 on a strong footing," the commission's report said.

"The labor market remained tight and is set to continue that way, as declining net inward migration and increased labor demand from the military sector are expected to persist as long as the war of aggression in Ukraine continues."

While lower than the previous year, the strong growth predictions still raise questions about the effectiveness of Western sanctions and economic isolation. Sanctions against Moscow encompass a broad array of economic areas, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury goods.

The U.K. Defense Ministry suggested in November 2023 that Russia's economy was "at risk of overheating" due to increased military spending, shortages in the labor market, and growing inflation.

Russia's economy has remained more resilient than expected, although it is increasingly dependent on fewer trade partners than before the full-scale invasion.

Designated Russian defense minister vows to further integrate economy, military
Integrating the military with Russia’s economy is a key task for its Defense Ministry, soon-to-be-appointed Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov told the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, on May 14.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
