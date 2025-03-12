Ukraine doesn't trust Russia but wants to show US its readiness for peace, Zelensky says on ceasefire deal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine wanted to demonstrate to U.S. President Donald Trump and its European partners that it is serious about ending the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 12 about why Kyiv agreed to Washinton's temporary truce proposal.

While Ukraine initially proposed a partial ceasefire that would extend only to aerial and naval operations, U.S. delegates proposed a full truce during talks with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah on March 11.

After receiving the proposal, Zelensky said Ukraine was "ready for a 30-day ceasefire format offered by the U.S. side."

"I have repeatedly stressed that none of us trust Russia... but we will not play with narratives that we want the war to continue," Zelensky said at a press conference.

"I am very serious, and it is important for me to end the war. I want the U.S. president to see this; so that Europe and everybody unites to push Russia toward ending the war."

After a heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28, the Trump administration accused Ukraine of not being ready for peace and froze military and intelligence assistance. The pause was lifted after Kyiv agreed to the ceasefire deal.

The Ukrainian president also noted that the ceasefire would be only the first step toward a full peace. After the war ends, martial law will be lifted, and elections will be held, he added.

The Trump administration has been pressuring Ukraine to hold elections even before a full peace agreement, even though the Ukrainian Constitution prohibits this under martial law.

According to Zelensky, support from Kyiv's international partners will be required for "technical monitoring" of a full ceasefire. He also raised the question of whether Moscow is open to the agreement.

The Kremlin has not voiced an official position on the proposal until it can discuss it with Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said discussions with Russia would be held on March 12.

Reuters reported earlier the same day that, according to undisclosed Russian officials, Russia is unlikely to agree to the proposal unless it takes into account Moscow's battlefield advances and other demands.