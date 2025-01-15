Skip to content
News Feed, United States, Armenia, Diplomacy, Caucasus, South Caucasus
Edit post

US, Armenia sign strategic partnership agreement

by Abbey Fenbert January 15, 2025 6:25 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the signing ceremony for a strategic partnership agreement between their respective nations in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2025. (Screenshot / U.S. State Department) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed a strategic partnership commission charter between the U.S and Armenia on Jan. 14 in Washington, D.C.

The agreement comes as Armenia, once a close ally of Russia, moves to strengthen ties with the West amid deteriorating relations with Moscow.

The charter establishes a framework for expanded bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Armenia in the areas of economic cooperation, security and defense, and democracy, among others.

"We are increasingly strong partners, and I think that is for the good of both of our countries as well as the good of the region and beyond," Blinken said at the signing.

The two countries are also preparing to start negotations on an agreement to support Armenia's nuclear energy sector, Blinken said.

"Our relations, based on shared values and mutual interests, have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years," Mirzoyan said.  

"They have matured to a point where upgrading them to a strategic partnership is not only fitting but essential for navigating the complex geopolitical landscape."

The strategic partnership marks Armenia's latest pro-Western foreign policy move as it continues to distance itself from Russia, its traditional ally.

Relations between Russia and Armenia deteriorated rapidly after Moscow failed to prevent an Azerbaijani lighting offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023.

Yerevan has since forged deeper alliances with the U.S. and Europe, signaling interest in joining the EU and breaking from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led security alliance.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

News Feed

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.