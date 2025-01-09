Armenia's government backs bill on launching EU accession process

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Armenian government on Jan. 9 supported a draft law on initiating the country's accession process with the European Union, Armenia News reported.

The government "expressed a positive stance" on the bill, which was submitted as a citizens' initiative. It has been submitted to Armenia's parliament for consideration, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Yerevan has made an effort to build a closer relationship with the EU amid deteriorating ties with Russia, though the South Caucasus country is yet to submit a membership application.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that even if the bill is passed, the accession process can start only if the Armenian people support it in a referendum.

"But if the law is adopted, we must have some idea about our next steps" and "discuss with the EU the road map that they imagine and that we imagine," Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

The prime minister noted that the bill should be approached without "undue enthusiasm" and that the country should currently focus on developing more practical steps, such as visa liberalization.

Speaking in the European Parliament in October 2023, Pashinyan said that his country is ready to align more closely with the bloc, though he later expressed doubts about whether Armenia is ready for full membership.

Pashinyan spoke in the EU's legislature shortly after Russia, Armenia's traditional ally, failed to prevent an Azerbaijani lighting offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to a rapid deterioration of ties between Yerevan and Moscow.

Last March, the European Parliament adopted a resolution urging the EU's executive bodies to strengthen relations with Armenia. The parliament also said Armenia meets the Maastricht Treaty requirements to apply for membership.