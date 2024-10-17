Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, China, Drones, Sanctions, United States
Edit post

US announces new sanctions against Chinese, Russian producers of drones used in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller October 17, 2024 6:58 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2022. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Oct. 17 new sanctions against two Chinese entities and one Russian company, as well as one Russian national, involved in the production of Russian Garpiya drones used to attack Ukraine.

Reuters reported in September that Russia had secretly established a development and production program in China to create the Garpiya attack drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

The two Chinese companies — Limbach and Redlepus — have been working in tandem with IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Kremlin-owned weapons company Almaz-Antey, to create the drones, OFAC said in a statement.

The sanctioned Russian national — Artem Yamshchikov — is the owner of TSK Vektor, which helps with procurement for the aforementioned entities.

"Russia increasingly relies on the expertise of foreign professionals and the import of sophisticated technologies to sustain its weapons program and advance its military campaign against Ukraine," said Treasury official Bradley Smith.

"We will continue to disrupt the networks that enable Russia's acquisition and use of these advanced weapons."

China has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions.

Beijing has also emerged as one of Russia's leading sources of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Blinken to hold talks with Chinese counterpart amid worries about China’s drone assistance to Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sept. 27 during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This meeting between the top diplomats of both countries comes in response to increasing U.S. concerns regarding Chinese companies supplying chi…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.