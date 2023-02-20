Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US ambassador to UN: China would overstep line by supplying lethal support to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 4:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with CNN, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said "that would be a red line" if China provided lethal aid to Russia.

"We welcome the Chinese announcement that they want peace because that’s what we always want to pursue in situations like this," she said. "But we also have to be clear that if there are any thoughts and efforts by the Chinese and others to provide lethal support to the Russians in their brutal attack against Ukraine, that that is unacceptable."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb. 18 that Washington has concerns that Beijing is considering supplying Moscow with "lethal support," such as weaponry.

According to Blinken, the U.S. has already seen Chinese companies providing non-lethal support to Russia.

Blinken warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that supplying weapons to Russia "would have serious consequences in our relationship."

NBC: U.S. believes China may be providing Russia nonlethal military aid and is considering lethal assistance
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.