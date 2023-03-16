Blinken: US concerned China may provide Russia with weapons

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb. 18 that Washington has concerns that Beijing is considering supplying Moscow with "lethal support," such as weaponry.

"We've been watching this very closely," Blinken told CBS at the Munich Security Conference.

According to Blinken, U.S. has already seen Chinese companies providing non-lethal support to Russia.

On Feb. 18, Blinken warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that supplying weapons to Russia "would have serious consequences in our relationship."

On Feb. 4, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had provided Russia's army with military means despite sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese state-owned companies provided Moscow with navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts, customs records show.