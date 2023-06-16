Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Russian missile debris injures 4 in Kyiv Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova June 16, 2023 3:28 PM 1 min read
The emergency service is working on the site of the Russian missile debris fall on Kyiv Oblast on June 16, 2023. (Kyiv Oblast department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 2 p.m. local time, four people, including a child, are known to have been injured by the debris of some of the Russian missiles launched at Ukraine on June 16, reported the regional department of the State Emergency Service.

The debris fell in one of the Kyiv Oblast districts, destroying three houses and damaging 15 more buildings, according to the report.

Among the victims are an 82-year-old woman and a man who was driving a car nearby when the debris hit the spot, the regional prosecutor's office wrote earlier.

Emergency workers have extinguished a fire caused by falling missile remains and are still working on the scene.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched six Kinzhal ballistic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles on Kyiv Oblast at about 11 a.m. local time. All the missiles were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses.

The attack took place amid an African delegation's visit to Kyiv, aimed at facilitating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Kuleba: Russian June 16 attack on Kyiv Oblast conveying message to African delegation
“Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after Russian troops launched a missile barrage on Kyiv Oblast during a visit by an African delegation.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

