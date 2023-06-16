Update: Russian missile debris injures 4 in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 2 p.m. local time, four people, including a child, are known to have been injured by the debris of some of the Russian missiles launched at Ukraine on June 16, reported the regional department of the State Emergency Service.

The debris fell in one of the Kyiv Oblast districts, destroying three houses and damaging 15 more buildings, according to the report.

Among the victims are an 82-year-old woman and a man who was driving a car nearby when the debris hit the spot, the regional prosecutor's office wrote earlier.

Emergency workers have extinguished a fire caused by falling missile remains and are still working on the scene.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched six Kinzhal ballistic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles on Kyiv Oblast at about 11 a.m. local time. All the missiles were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses.

The attack took place amid an African delegation's visit to Kyiv, aimed at facilitating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.