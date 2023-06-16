Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutors: 2 injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova June 16, 2023 1:36 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on June 16, 2023. (Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of the Russian June 16 missile attack, an 82-year-old woman and another civilian were injured in Kyiv Oblast, reported the regional prosecutor's office.

Residential buildings and a shop were damaged in the settlement, according to prosecutors. Emergency services and law enforcement are working on the spot.

Russia launched six Kinzhal ballistic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles on Kyiv Oblast at about 11 a.m. local time, according to the Air Force. All the missiles were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, the Air Force wrote, which suggests the damages and casualties in the region might have been caused by falling debris.

In addition, two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed, the Air Force added.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitalii Klitschko initially said an explosion occurred in the city's Podilskyi district but later clarified that it was the sound of the working air defense.

According to Klitschko, there were no damages or casualties in the city.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
