Update: Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia kill 3, injure 13

Russian forces launched five missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 5, killing three people and injuring at least 13, including a child and two journalists, according to the latest update by the regional governor.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine’s southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

The attacks targeted mostly civilian infrastructure but also hit industrial facilities, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said on national television. Three apartment buildings and at least 10 houses were damaged, he added.

Anatolii Kurtiev, the city's acting mayor, earlier reported via Telegram that a dormitory and a store had been also damaged.

Among the injured were two journalists and a nine-year-old boy, according to Fedorov. Four victims were reportedly hospitalized in severe condition.

"First there were two missile strikes, then 40 minutes later, missile strikes (were carried out) again on the same place when rescuers and police started working (on the scene)," Fedorov said.

The Kyiv Independent has previously reported on Russia's use of so-called "double-tap" strikes, in which there is an initial strike followed by a second - with a delay - so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders.

Russia's "double-tap" attacks against Ukraine have killed 91 first responders and injured 348 since the start of the full-scale war, Suspilne reported on April 4, citing information from the State Emergency Service.