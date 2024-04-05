Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, Russian attack, War, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Update: Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia kill 3, injure 13

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 6:38 PM 2 min read
A store damaged by a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 5, 2024. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched five missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 5, killing three people and injuring at least 13, including a child and two journalists, according to the latest update by the regional governor.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine’s southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

The attacks targeted mostly civilian infrastructure but also hit industrial facilities, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said on national television. Three apartment buildings and at least 10 houses were damaged, he added.

Anatolii Kurtiev, the city's acting mayor, earlier reported via Telegram that a dormitory and a store had been also damaged.

What we know about hypersonic Zircon missiles – Russia’s latest threat
While Russian missile strikes on Kyiv have become horrifyingly routine during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the attack that occurred on March 25 was a rare event. Air raid sirens that normally give people more than enough time to grab a coat and get to the nearest shelter before missiles
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Among the injured were two journalists and a nine-year-old boy, according to Fedorov. Four victims were reportedly hospitalized in severe condition.

"First there were two missile strikes, then 40 minutes later, missile strikes (were carried out) again on the same place when rescuers and police started working (on the scene)," Fedorov said.

The Kyiv Independent has previously reported on Russia's use of so-called "double-tap" strikes, in which there is an initial strike followed by a second - with a delay - so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders.

Russia's "double-tap" attacks against Ukraine have killed 91 first responders and injured 348 since the start of the full-scale war, Suspilne reported on April 4, citing information from the State Emergency Service.

Missiles hit Kyiv seconds after air raid alert, leaving people no time to shelter
“Masha is safe. And we now have a terrace,” Andrii Petrus, a barista, said while pouring coffee into a paper cup. The coffee shop he was working in had its window frames blown out by the explosion following yet another Russian missile attack on Kyiv — a third over the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.