Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Update: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 4

by Dmytro Basmat March 10, 2024 2:34 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, early on March 9, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Chasiv Yar and Ocheretynе in Donetsk Oblast, killing a person and injuring four others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on March 9.

A 46-year-old man was killed when Russia shelled Chasiv Yar, which lies around 10 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Four civilians were also injured in the attacks throughout the day.

Three of the victims, two men and one woman between the ages of 57 and 68, sustained shrapnel wounds as a results of the attacks. A fourth victim, aged 29, suffered an ankle injury stemming from a mine explosion.

No details were provided on the status of the injured victims.

Three apartment buildings and three homes were reportedly damaged as a result of the shelling.

The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into the attacks.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's military faces severe ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.