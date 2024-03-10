Update: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Chasiv Yar and Ocheretynе in Donetsk Oblast, killing a person and injuring four others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on March 9.

A 46-year-old man was killed when Russia shelled Chasiv Yar, which lies around 10 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Four civilians were also injured in the attacks throughout the day.

Three of the victims, two men and one woman between the ages of 57 and 68, sustained shrapnel wounds as a results of the attacks. A fourth victim, aged 29, suffered an ankle injury stemming from a mine explosion.

No details were provided on the status of the injured victims.

Three apartment buildings and three homes were reportedly damaged as a result of the shelling.

The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into the attacks.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's military faces severe ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.