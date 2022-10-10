Update: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight hits apartment building, casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of a missile attack on the center of Zaporizhzhia, another multi-story residential building was destroyed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Telegram.

Starukh said there are casualties, but did not provide exact numbers. Rescue workers are already at the site of the attack, according to the governor.

Starukh wrote earlier on Telegram that overnight on Oct. 10 Russian forces had once again struck the city of Zaporizhzhia, saying there had been "around 10 strikes."

Russia has intensified attacks on Zaporizhzhia after claiming to have annexed Zaporizhzhia Oblast, along with three other partially occupied Ukrainian regions.

Russia launched 12 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Oct. 9, killing 14 people and injuring 70, including 14 children. The Oct. 9 attack severely damaged a nine-story residential building, with one of the building's sections completely destroyed.

Just a few days prior on Oct. 6, Russian forces also struck the city with missiles, killing 19 people.

On Sept. 30, at least 31 civilians were killed and another 92 wounded after Russia fired S-300 missiles at a convoy of civilian cars waiting to cross the contact line south out of Zaporizhzhia city to territories occupied by Russia in the oblast.