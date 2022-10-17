Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022
National

12 killed, 49 injured in Russian overnight attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia.

October 9, 2022 12:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

12 killed, 49 injured in Russian overnight attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia.Russian attacks left 12 dead and 49 injured in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 09, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, 12 people were killed, 49 others were injured, including six children. 

Starukh said that according to preliminary data, Russia launched 12 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight. Most rockets hit apartment buildings and private houses, he said. Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev earlier reported that the attack killed 17 people. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian attack on civilians an "absolute evil," adding that Russians are "savages and terrorists."

The Russian attack severely damaged a nine-story residential building, with one of the building's sections completely destroyed.

Russia has intensified attacks on Zaporizhzhia after claiming to have annexed Zaporizhzhia Oblast, along with three other partially occupied Ukrainian regions. Unlike in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, Zaporizhzhia is the only regional capital claimed to have been annexed that remains under Ukrainian control.

On Oct. 6, Russian forces also struck the city with missiles, killing 19 people.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok