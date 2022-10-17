12 killed, 49 injured in Russian overnight attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attacks left 12 dead and 49 injured in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 09, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, 12 people were killed, 49 others were injured, including six children.

Starukh said that according to preliminary data, Russia launched 12 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight. Most rockets hit apartment buildings and private houses, he said. Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev earlier reported that the attack killed 17 people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian attack on civilians an "absolute evil," adding that Russians are "savages and terrorists."

The Russian attack severely damaged a nine-story residential building, with one of the building's sections completely destroyed.

[!fancy_froala_gallery!] x x x Add images Remove gallery

Russia has intensified attacks on Zaporizhzhia after claiming to have annexed Zaporizhzhia Oblast, along with three other partially occupied Ukrainian regions. Unlike in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, Zaporizhzhia is the only regional capital claimed to have been annexed that remains under Ukrainian control.

On Oct. 6, Russian forces also struck the city with missiles, killing 19 people.