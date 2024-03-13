Skip to content
Update: Russian attack on Sumy kills 1 person, injures 8

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2024 2:22 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
An overnight Russian drone attack on a five-story apartment building in Sumy has killed one person and injured at least eight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on March 13.

The body of one resident was removed from the rubble in the afternoon, according to the report, which didn't specify the age or gender of the victim.

Earlier, three people were considered missing, and at least ten have been rescued, the authorities reported.

People may still be under the rubble, rescue operations are ongoing.

A total of 15 apartments were damaged and another 30 destroyed in Sumy as a result of a Shahed-type drone attack, the region's administration reported.

Over the past day, Russia attacked two more residential high-rise buildings in Ukraine.

A drone strike on a nine-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed five residents, injured 43, including children. A total of two people were killed, and seven wounded as a result of a bomb attack on a residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
