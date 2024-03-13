Update: Russian attack on Sumy kills 1 person, injures 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

An overnight Russian drone attack on a five-story apartment building in Sumy has killed one person and injured at least eight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on March 13.

The body of one resident was removed from the rubble in the afternoon, according to the report, which didn't specify the age or gender of the victim.

Earlier, three people were considered missing, and at least ten have been rescued, the authorities reported.

People may still be under the rubble, rescue operations are ongoing.

A total of 15 apartments were damaged and another 30 destroyed in Sumy as a result of a Shahed-type drone attack, the region's administration reported.

Over the past day, Russia attacked two more residential high-rise buildings in Ukraine.

A drone strike on a nine-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed five residents, injured 43, including children. A total of two people were killed, and seven wounded as a result of a bomb attack on a residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast.