Update: Russian strike against Kryvyi Rih kills 4, wounds dozens, including 12 children

A Russian attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed four people and wounded 43, including 12 children, the region's governor Serhiy Lysak said in a March 13 update.

A 47-year-old woman died due to serious injuries in hospital overnight, and two more women and one man were killed the day before, according to the authorities.

A total of 20 wounded residents remain in hospital. Four adults and two children are reportedly in serious condition.

The strike damaged about 20 high-rise buildings, two kindergartens, two schools, an administrative building, a shop and a warehouse, Lysak said.

At least three missile hits were recorded in the city on the evening of March 12, one of which targeted a nine-story building and another hitting the roof of a five-story building. Rescue operations concluded at around 10 p.m. local time.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Over the past day, Russia attacked two more residential high-rise buildings in Ukraine.

A drone strike on a five-story apartment building in Sumy injured at least eight residents, three people are considered missing. A total of two people were killed, and five wounded as a result of a bomb attack on a residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast.