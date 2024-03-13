Skip to content
Update: Russian strike against Kryvyi Rih kills 4, wounds dozens, including 12 children

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 10:48 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed four people and wounded 43, including 12 children, the region's governor Serhiy Lysak said in a March 13 update.

A 47-year-old woman died due to serious injuries in hospital overnight, and two more women and one man were killed the day before, according to the authorities.

A total of 20 wounded residents remain in hospital. Four adults and two children are reportedly in serious condition.

The strike damaged about 20 high-rise buildings, two kindergartens, two schools, an administrative building, a shop and a warehouse, Lysak said.

At least three missile hits were recorded in the city on the evening of March 12, one of which targeted a nine-story building and another hitting the roof of a five-story building. Rescue operations concluded at around 10 p.m. local time.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Over the past day, Russia attacked two more residential high-rise buildings in Ukraine.

A drone strike on a five-story apartment building in Sumy injured at least eight residents, three people are considered missing. A total of two people were killed, and five wounded as a result of a bomb attack on a residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
