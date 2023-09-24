UPDATE: Russia attacks Kherson, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sept, 24, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to Prokudin, the attack hit civilian infrastructure in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district, as well as targeted an industrial zone in the Dniprovskyi district.

A 49-year-old woman was injured due to the attack, the governor said.

"She has minor injuries. The help was provided at the site (of the attack)," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian shelling in the city also injured six people, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, reported via Telegram.

Mrochko said residents sustained injuries of "varying severity" as a result of the shelling, and that the wounded received medical attention.

The bombing was the third reported in Kherson Oblast in the day. Earlier, Prokudin reported that a Russian airstrike had killed one person and injured three in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

A separate airstrike killed a 67-year-old man in the village of Lvove, Prokudin added.

According to him, over the past day, Russian troops conducted a total of 83 barrages against Kherson Oblast, using 332 munitions, including mortars, tube artillery, Grad rockets, tank shells, drones, and military aviation.

Kherson, the regional capital, was targeted with 28 projectiles, Prukudin said.