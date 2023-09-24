Governor: Russian airstrikes kill 2, injure 3 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian airstrike killed one person and injured three in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 24, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.



A yet-unidentified woman was killed in Beryslav, he said.

The injured victims included a male police officer born in 1990, another 48-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, according to Prokudin. They have been hospitalized.



A separate Russian airstrike killed a 67-year-old man in the village of Lvove, Prokudin said.

Prokudin also said earlier that Russian shelling had killed one person and injured three in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 23.



Russian forces conducted a total of 83 barrages, using 332 munitions, including mortars, tube artillery, Grad rockets, tank shells, drones and military aviation, he said. Kherson, the regional capital, was hit with 28 of these.



