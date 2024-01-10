UPDATE: Russia attacks Kharkiv for 4th consecutive day, 10 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has injured 10 people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 10.

The city has been attacked by Russia for four days in a row. According to Syniehubov, Russian forces used S-300 missiles in the evening attack.

The strike hit a hotel in the city center and there is a "high rate of victims among the people who were in it," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Ten people are known to have been injured, including a journalist from a Turkish publication who was staying at the hotel.

"One person is in serious condition, one was injured and is in moderate condition, the rest are in light condition," Syniehubov said regarding the wounded.

He said emergency workers are still extinguishing fires at the scene and the extent of the casualties and damage are still under investigation.

An evening attack on Jan. 9 damaged a medical building, a canteen, and a children's health center in Kharkiv, but no casualties were reported. S-300 missiles were also used in this attack.

On Jan. 8, Russian forces attacked the city in the morning, and on Jan. 7, the city came under a missile attack in the evening.