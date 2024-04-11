Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Update: Death toll of Russia's April 10 attack on Odesa Oblast rises to 5

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 2:02 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Odesa on the Black Sea in the early morning on Feb. 24, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian missile strike against Odesa Oblast on April 10 has risen to five after an injured man died in the hospital, the Prosecutor General's Office said on April 11.

Russian forces struck the southern region in the evening hours. Regional authorities reported at the time that four people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and 14 were injured.

Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time, Governor Oleh Kiper said without specifying how many missiles hit the region. Transport infrastructure and trucks were damaged in the attack, according to Kiper.

Ukraine's southern regions are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A March 29 Russian missile strike on Odesa injured at least five people, including three children, according to local officials.

On April 11, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, hitting energy facilities in five oblasts, including in Odesa Oblast.

Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure
The attacks damaged energy facilities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv oblasts.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
