The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UPDATE: Death toll of Russian strike against Poltava Oblast rises to 4

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 4:37 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against an industrial facility in Hoholeve, Poltava Oblast, on Aug. 28, 2023. (Source: Governor Dmytro Lunin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian strike against an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on Aug. 28 rose to four as rescuers found the body of another victim, Governor Dmytro Lunin reported on Aug. 29.

During the night from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, Russian forces launched a missile attack against an enterprise in Hoholeve, Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast.

According to Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, five employees of the facility were injured. The attack caused damage to a production workshop and started a fire that was later extinguished.

Hoholeve lies around 50 kilometers northwest of Poltava, the regional center of Ukraine's east-central Poltava Oblast, which is rarely subjected to Russian attacks.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
