UPDATE: Death toll of Russian strike against Poltava Oblast rises to 4

The death toll of a Russian strike against an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on Aug. 28 rose to four as rescuers found the body of another victim, Governor Dmytro Lunin reported on Aug. 29.

During the night from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, Russian forces launched a missile attack against an enterprise in Hoholeve, Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast.

According to Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, five employees of the facility were injured. The attack caused damage to a production workshop and started a fire that was later extinguished.

Hoholeve lies around 50 kilometers northwest of Poltava, the regional center of Ukraine's east-central Poltava Oblast, which is rarely subjected to Russian attacks.