Russian overnight attack hits Poltava Oblast, killing 2

Russia launched four Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles at Ukraine overnight on Aug. 28, the Air Force wrote.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down two Kalibr missiles and all the Kh-59 ones, according to the Air Force.

The attack hit an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, killing two people and destroying the production workshop, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram.

First responders are working on the site and searching for people under the rubble, he added.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak later clarified that the attack happened in the village of Hoholeve, Myrhorod district.

Five people are known to have been injured as of 8:50 a.m. local time, Yermak said, adding that the victims were the facility employees working the night shift.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak, Russian missiles also struck Kryvyi Rih in the morning.

Seven country houses and a farm building were destroyed or damaged, Lysak reported, but there were no casualties.