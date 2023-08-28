Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian overnight attack hits Poltava Oblast, killing 2

by Dinara Khalilova August 28, 2023 9:12 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on an industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava Oblast, on Aug. 28, 2023. (Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched four Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles at Ukraine overnight on Aug. 28, the Air Force wrote.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down two Kalibr missiles and all the Kh-59 ones, according to the Air Force.

The attack hit an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, killing two people and destroying the production workshop, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram.

First responders are working on the site and searching for people under the rubble, he added.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak later clarified that the attack happened in the village of Hoholeve, Myrhorod district.

Five people are known to have been injured as of 8:50 a.m. local time, Yermak said, adding that the victims were the facility employees working the night shift.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak, Russian missiles also struck Kryvyi Rih in the morning.

Seven country houses and a farm building were destroyed or damaged, Lysak reported, but there were no casualties.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
