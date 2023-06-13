Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
War
Edit post

11 people killed, 25 injured in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

by Olesya Boyko June 13, 2023 3:59 PM 2 min read
A Russian missile hit and destroyed a five-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 13. (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eleven people were killed due to Russia's June 13 missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Seven bodies were found under the rubble of a warehouse destroyed by the Russian strike. Four people were killed in a five-story residential building severely damaged by the strike.

According to Lysak, 25 people have been injured. After the eleventh body was found, the rescue operation ended, with the State Emergency Service now clearing the site.

Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih at night on June 13. A five-story residential building, an enterprise, and another undisclosed location in Kryvyi Rih were under attack.

A Russian missile hit and destroyed a five-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 13. (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russian forces attacked Ukraine on June 13 with 14 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles, 10 of which were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense.

Russia has also launched four Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Since early May, Russia has increased the number of attacks against Ukrainian cities using missiles and drones. On June 12, Russian forces struck southern Kherson Oblast 39 times, killing at least nine people, and bombed Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 1. Earlier, Russian troops hit four districts in Kharkiv Oblast.

Twenty-two people were injured, and Lysak said a two-year-old girl was killed after a Russian missile hit a residential building in Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 3.

On May 26, Russia fired upon a medical facility in Dnipro, killing three people and injuring 26.

These attacks are part of Russia's mass missile strikes that targeted civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

Update: Two-year-old killed, 22 injured in Russian missile attack near Dnipro
A two-year-old girl was found dead in the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian missile strike on the town Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 3, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said in a post on Telegram on June 4.
The Kyiv IndependentLili Bivings
Olesya Boyko
Olesya Boyko
Olesya Boyko is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. Olesya works at Chytomo, a Ukrainian media about culture, publishing and literature.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.