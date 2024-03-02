Update: Death toll of Russian attack against Odesa rises to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian drone attack against Odesa on March 2 has risen to four as another body was found in the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported.

The overnight strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

The three other victims found dead earlier included a boy aged two to three years, a woman in her early 70s, and a man in his mid-30s, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Eight residents were reported injured, including another child. Five were rescued from the rubble, the State Emergency Service said.

Search operations are ongoing as more people may be trapped in the debris.

Due to the attack, Kiper announced a day of mourning in the entire Odesa Oblast on March 3.

Ukraine came under a large-scale drone attack overnight, with the Air Force reporting 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down.