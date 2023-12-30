Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.

The city was reportedly attacked with at least six missiles, one of which struck a residential building, causing a fire.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reports that at least 11 women and 10 men are injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the Kharkiv police, 12 apartment buildings, 13 private homes, hospitals, civilian vehicles, a gas pipeline, and a kindergarten were damaged. Several shops and public spaces were also reportedly damaged as a result of the attack.

The attack comes a day after Russia unleashed the largest air attack on Ukraine.

An emergency serviceman and a policeman are helping an injured following a Russian missile attack on downtown Kharkiv that injured at least 16 people on Dec. 30, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)

“Solely civilian infrastructure was attacked,” Syniehubov said, adding that emergency services are on the scene.

The attack also damaged the Kharkiv Palace, a five-star hotel in the city's center, injuring a woman and a foreign journalist.

Kharkiv's regional prosecutor's office published a video during the early hours of Dec. 31 showing the aftermath of the attack.

Shops and other civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of Russia's evening attack on Kharkiv. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Several hours before the Kharkiv attack, Russian authorities claimed a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast, including the regional capital.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry claimed that 14 people were killed, including two children. Some 108 people, including 15 children, were allegedly injured. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Kyiv generally does not comment on reports of attacks and explosions on Russian soil.