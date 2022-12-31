Update: 8 injured, including a foreign journalist, in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the number of people injured by Russia's missile strike on the city on Dec. 31 has grown to eight.

According to Klitschko, a journalist from Japan is among the wounded. He is being hospitalized.

The mayor earlier reported that an elderly man was killed as a result of the attack in the Solomianskyi district.

He also reported damages in two other districts, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi. The Alfavito hotel was damaged in central Kyiv.

As Russia launched another mass missile strike against Ukraine on New Year's Eve, explosions and casualties were reported in multiple Ukrainian regions.