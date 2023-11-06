Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 8 injured in Russian overnight attack on Odesa

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2023 9:50 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's overnight strike against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2023. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people wounded in Russia’s overnight drone and missile attack against Odesa has risen to eight, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Nov. 6.

Five out of the eight victims were hospitalized in stable condition, and three more received medical assistance on the scene, according to Kiper.

Russian forces launched a mass strike against Odesa at night, using what likely were Onyx and Iskander missiles and Iranian-designed Shahed-131/136 drones, the Southern Defense Forces said on Telegram. The air defense reportedly shot down 15 drones over the city.

The aftermath of Russia's overnight strike against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2023. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's overnight strike against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2023. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's overnight strike against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2023. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's overnight strike against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2023. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

The Air Force said that Russia launched a total of 22 drones to attack Ukraine overnight, without specifying how many of them targeted Odesa.

The missiles hit Odesa’s city center and an abandoned industrial building, while the blast wave damaged the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to the oblast governor.

The kamikaze drones reportedly targeted Odesa's port infrastructure, damaging warehouses, loading equipment, and trucks carrying grain.

Attacks against Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts has escalated after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.