Update: 8 injured in Russian overnight attack on Odesa

The number of people wounded in Russia’s overnight drone and missile attack against Odesa has risen to eight, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Nov. 6.

Five out of the eight victims were hospitalized in stable condition, and three more received medical assistance on the scene, according to Kiper.

Russian forces launched a mass strike against Odesa at night, using what likely were Onyx and Iskander missiles and Iranian-designed Shahed-131/136 drones, the Southern Defense Forces said on Telegram. The air defense reportedly shot down 15 drones over the city.

The aftermath of Russia's overnight strike against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 6, 2023. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

The Air Force said that Russia launched a total of 22 drones to attack Ukraine overnight, without specifying how many of them targeted Odesa.

The missiles hit Odesa’s city center and an abandoned industrial building, while the blast wave damaged the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to the oblast governor.

The kamikaze drones reportedly targeted Odesa's port infrastructure, damaging warehouses, loading equipment, and trucks carrying grain.

Attacks against Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts has escalated after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.