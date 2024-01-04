Update: 8 injured, 1 killed in Russian missile attack against Kropyvnytskyi

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in a Russian attack against an industrial facility in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 4 has risen to eight, the State Emergency Service said. One person was reported as killed.

The injured victims, who are employees of the enterprise, suffered shrapnel wounds and have been provided medical care, Governor Andrii Raikovych noted.

Falling debris damaged several buildings and set fire to a car, which firefighters promptly extinguished, the State Emergency Service said.

The governor reported on the attack earlier on Jan. 4, initially saying that one person was killed and one injured.

At around 2:20 p.m. local time, the Air Force warned that another missile was heading toward the city.

Kropyvnytskyi, with a population of around 220,000, is the administrative center of Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine.