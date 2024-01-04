Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 8 injured, 1 killed in Russian missile attack against Kropyvnytskyi

by Martin Fornusek January 4, 2024 2:26 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 4, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in a Russian attack against an industrial facility in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 4 has risen to eight, the State Emergency Service said. One person was reported as killed.

The injured victims, who are employees of the enterprise, suffered shrapnel wounds and have been provided medical care, Governor Andrii Raikovych noted.

Falling debris damaged several buildings and set fire to a car, which firefighters promptly extinguished, the State Emergency Service said.

The governor reported on the attack earlier on Jan. 4, initially saying that one person was killed and one injured.

At around 2:20 p.m. local time, the Air Force warned that another missile was heading toward the city.

Kropyvnytskyi, with a population of around 220,000, is the administrative center of Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine.

French Foreign Ministry on Belgorod strike: Russia ‘bears full responsibility’ for human casualties
“Russia can put an end to this conflict and the human tragedies that accompany it, for which it bears full responsibility. To do this, it must withdraw all of its troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine,” a representative of the French Foreign Ministry said on Jan. 3.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.