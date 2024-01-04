Russia attacks industrial facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, kills 1, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike against an industrial facility in Kirovohrad Oblast's Kropyvnytskyi on Jan. 4 killed one civilian and injured another, Governor Andrii Raikovych reported.

Further consequences of the attack are being determined.

Kropyvnytskyi, with a population of around 220,000, is the administrative center of Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine.

Power lines and commercial buildings were damaged in the city during a Russian attack on Dec. 31, Raikovych reported earlier.

Russian forces began recently intensifying attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure, launching two massive waves of strikes on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2.