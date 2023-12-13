Update: 53 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack against Kyiv during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured 53 people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. At least 20 people were taken to the hospital, including two children. Some 33 civilians received treatment on the ground.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that all 10 ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv were shot down as well as 10 Shahed drones.

In the Dniprovskyi district, missile debris damaged the facade of a high-rise building, and one of the balconies caught fire. At least eight cars were burning when firefighters arrived on scene. A total of 17 people were rescued from the building, including seven children.

In the Darnytskyi district, a 400 square meter residential building caught fire. The fire was extinguished by morning, Ukraine's Emergency Service reported early on Dec. 13.

There were also reports of debris falling in the north-eastern Desnianskyi and southwestern Holosiivskyi districts of the capital.

Klitschko said in an another update that missile debris fell on one of the buildings of a Kyiv city hospital, damaging its windows. At least one person was injured. He did not specify which hospital was targeted.