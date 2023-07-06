Update: 5 killed in Russian missile strike on Lviv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia’s July 6 missile strike against Lviv has risen to five as rescuers retrieved a woman’s body under the rubble, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote.

The attack injured 36 people, according to the latest report by the State Emergency Service. The number of casualties may change as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian Kalibr missiles struck Lviv Oblast in the early hours of July 6. The Air Force reported shooting down seven out of ten missiles over the region.

In the regional capital, a residential building was hit, 35 more buildings and 50 cars were damaged, according to Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi. He called the attack the largest one on the city’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The State Emergency Service evacuated 64 people from the apartment building, where 60 residences were reportedly heavily damaged.

Missile debris fell in villages near Lviv and Zolochiv, damaging a household, earlier said Kozytskyi. No casualties were reported in these settlements.

Lviv Oblast lies far from the frontlines in western Ukraine and borders Poland. Lviv is not a frequent target of Russian attacks, but it has occasionally suffered from Russian strikes on critical infrastructure since the beginning of the all-out war.