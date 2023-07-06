Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 5 killed in Russian missile strike on Lviv

by Dinara Khalilova July 6, 2023 6:22 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Lviv on July 6, 2023. (Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia’s July 6 missile strike against Lviv has risen to five as rescuers retrieved a woman’s body under the rubble, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote.

The attack injured 36 people, according to the latest report by the State Emergency Service. The number of casualties may change as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian Kalibr missiles struck Lviv Oblast in the early hours of July 6. The Air Force reported shooting down seven out of ten missiles over the region.

In the regional capital, a residential building was hit, 35 more buildings and 50 cars were damaged, according to Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi. He called the attack the largest one on the city’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The State Emergency Service evacuated 64 people from the apartment building, where 60 residences were reportedly heavily damaged.

Missile debris fell in villages near Lviv and Zolochiv, damaging a household, earlier said Kozytskyi. No casualties were reported in these settlements.

Lviv Oblast lies far from the frontlines in western Ukraine and borders Poland. Lviv is not a frequent target of Russian attacks, but it has occasionally suffered from Russian strikes on critical infrastructure since the beginning of the all-out war.

Writer Victoria Amelina dies following Kramatorsk strike
The writers’ association PEN Ukraine said in a statement that Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher Victoria Amelina died on July 1 after she was critically injured in a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.