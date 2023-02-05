Update: 5 injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, university severely damaged

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people have now been confirmed injured by a Russian missile strike on a university and residential area in downtown Kharkiv, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The strike was carried out on the morning of Feb. 5 with two S-300 missiles, an air defense system frequently used by Russia in an inaccurate but devastating ground attack function.

One person was injured when a Russian missile hit Beketov National University of Urban Economy building, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. The university building suffered severe damage from one of the missiles.

The remaining four people were injured when the missile struck a residential area in the city, Syniehubov said in an update on Telegram.

One of the residential buildings was severely damaged, according to the report.

Russian forces launched the S-300 missiles at Kharkiv from Russia’s neighboring Belgorod Oblast, some 40 kilometers from Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The rescue operation is ongoing.