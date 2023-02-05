Governor: 3 injured as Russian missiles hit downtown Kharkiv

Russia struck downtown Kharkiv with at least two missiles in the morning of Feb. 5, injuring three people, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

One woman has been hospitalized, the governor said.

According to local authorities, two S-300 missiles in ground attack mode were used by Russia in the strike.

A fire broke out in onme residential building, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Rescue work is ongoing in the area.