Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 5, 2023

Governor: 3 injured as Russian missiles hit downtown Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 9:50 am
Share

Russia struck downtown Kharkiv with at least two missiles in the morning of Feb. 5, injuring three people, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

One woman has been hospitalized, the governor said.

According to local authorities, two S-300 missiles in ground attack mode were used by Russia in the strike.

A fire broke out in onme residential building, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Rescue work is ongoing in the area.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK