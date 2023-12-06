Skip to content
Update: 4th victim of Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka identified

by Martin Fornusek December 6, 2023 10:24 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 30, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Facebook)
Ukraine's police identified the body of the fourth victim of a Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka overnight on Nov. 29-30, the Interior Ministry reported on Dec. 6.

The 35-year-old man, whose remains were found earlier in the rubble of a damaged building, was the father of the eight-year-old girl found dead on Dec. 4.

Rescuers are reportedly still searching for the girl's mother in the rubble.

Russian forces launched six S-300 missiles on Novohrodivka and two other towns in the Pokrovsk district, injuring 10 people, including four children.

Novohrodivka lies less than 40 kilometers northwest of occupied Donetsk.

Russia has occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2014. Towns and villages near the front line had suffered regular hostilities since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Many of the front-line towns have been badly damaged and largely depopulated as a result.

Ukraine holds back Russian assault on Avdiivka as long winter battle looms
“Our working hours are as follows: first you do a 12-hour shift, then another one, until you’ve done seven of these 24-hour-shifts, and that’s your week” said Oleksandr Kolesnikov, a 47-year-old surgeon, sitting hunched over on a bench-turned-overflow hospital bed at a Ukrainian sta…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
