Update: 4 killed, 17 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson

Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported on Telegram that Russian strikes on July 31 against Kherson have killed four people and wounded 17 others, among them a 16-year-old girl.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that one of the people killed, as well as six of those injured, are employees of a utility company, who came under fire while working. Five other injured were volunteers.

At around 8:20 a.m. local time, Russian forces targeted a utility company building in the city center with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

At around 1 p.m. that Russian forces launched another attack against the city, targeting the Korabel district.

Another man was injured as a result of an attack on Beryslav, a city upriver from Kherson.

Prokudin said that the intense shelling is due to Russia replenishing its forces on the east bank of the Dnipro river.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.