Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 4 killed, 17 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2023 6:53 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian rocket strike against Kherson on July 31, 2023. (Source: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported on Telegram that Russian strikes on July 31 against Kherson have killed four people and wounded 17 others, among them a 16-year-old girl.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that one of the people killed, as well as   six of those injured, are employees of a utility company, who came under fire while working. Five other injured were volunteers.

At around 8:20 a.m. local time, Russian forces targeted a utility company building in the city center with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

At around 1 p.m. that Russian forces launched another attack against the city, targeting the Korabel district.

Another man was injured as a result of an attack on Beryslav, a city upriver from Kherson.

Prokudin said that the intense shelling is due to Russia replenishing its forces on the east bank of the Dnipro river.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
