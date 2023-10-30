Update: 4 injured in Russian attack on Odesa ship repair facility

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 12 p.m. local time, four people are confirmed to have been injured in Russia’s morning missile strike on the Odesa district, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on Oct. 30.

All the victims are employees of a ship repair facility that was hit in the attack, according to the prosecutors. Two of them were reportedly hospitalized.

The number of casualties may increase as the investigation is ongoing.

Several explosions occurred in Odesa at around 8:30 a.m., minutes after the air raid alert went off and the Air Force warned about the threat of Russia targeting the region with ballistic missiles.

Shortly after the attack, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said that Russian forces struck the ship repair facility, injuring two people and damaging the facility’s administrative building and equipment.

Neither Kiper nor the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office specified the type of missiles used by Russia.

​​Odesa is the third most populous city of Ukraine and home to a major port on the Black Sea. After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, Russia has regularly targeted port and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.