Governor: Russian missile strike on Odesa district injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a ship repair facility in the Odesa district on the morning of Oct. 30, wounding two people, reported Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

The victims, a 62-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were hospitalized in stable condition, Kiper said on Telegram.

The missile attack damaged the facility’s administrative building and equipment, according to the oblast governor.

Several explosions were heard in Odesa at around 8:30 a.m. local time, minutes after the air raid alert went off and the Air Force warned about the threat of Russia targeting the region with ballistic missiles.

Kiper didn’t specify which missiles hit the ship repair facility. Odesa is the third most populous city of Ukraine and home to a major port on the Black Sea.

After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, Russia has regularly targeted port and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.