Update: 29 drones shot down overnight

According to the information published by Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 31 Shahed kamikaze drones over the last night.

Ukraine’s air defenses managed to destroy 29 of the total number.

Drones were launched from the southern and northern directions and almost all of them were shot down on approach to Kyiv or over the capital.

Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv overnight on May 30, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month, the Kyiv City Military Administration said at around 5 a.m. local time.