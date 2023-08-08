Update: 3 killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of casualties as a result of a Russian air strike on the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 7 has increased, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Aug. 8.

The body of a 52-year-old man was found under the rubble, bringing the total deaths to three. A 45-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man had already been reported as killed after Russian troops dropped FAB-250 air guided bombs on the village.

Russian troops hit the village again when first responders came to the scene, Kkarkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A total of nine people were injured, including two emergency workers and two employees of the National Police.

The attack destroyed and damaged people’s homes, according to Syniehubov.

Kruhliakivka lies some 25 kilometers southeast of the city of Kupiansk, liberated by Ukraine last fall.

Russia has concentrated its forces around Kupiansk since mid-July, trying to regain positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive.