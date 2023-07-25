Update: 3 dead in Russian cluster munitions strike against Kostiantynivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the Russian cluster munitions strike against Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast rose to three, including two children, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on July 25.

A girl born in 2011 who was previously wounded in the attack died in the hospital, the governor reported.

According to the latest information, at least six people were injured in the strike.

Russian forces fired cluster munitions against Kostiantynivka on July 24, using Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems.

The injured victims included four children: girls aged 5, 11, and 12, and an 11-old-year boy. According to the governor, the boy died shortly after the attack on July 24.

The attack comes among increasingly frequent reports of Russian use of cluster munitions in eastern Ukraine.

On July 23, Russian forces used cluster munitions in a double-tap strike against an aid center in Chasiv Yar, another town in Donetsk Oblast. The governor said the attack started a fire but no causalities were reported.

Deutsche Welle cameraman Yevgeny Shilko was wounded by Russian cluster munitions in the city of Druzhkivka on July 22. The attack also killed one Ukrainian soldier and injured several more people.

As the Ukrainian military deployed U.S.-provided cluster munitions against Russian positions, the Kremlin uses its own arsenal against Ukrainian civilians in retaliation.

Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have said that Russia has already indiscriminately used cluster munitions against civilian targets since last year.