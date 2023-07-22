DW: Camera operator injured by Russian cluster munitions 23 kilometers from front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-language service of Deutsche Welle reported on July 22 that their camera operator Yevgeny Shilko was injured by Russian cluster munitions in the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, located about 23 kilometers from the front line.

According to Deutsche Welle, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and several other people were seriously injured by the attack. Shilko has been taken to the hospital but he is in serious condition.

Earlier on July 22, Russian state media accused Ukraine of injuring four Russian propagandists in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with cluster munitions. One of them later succumbed to his injuries.

The U.S. announced that it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions in early July.

Citing Ukrainian officials, the Washington Post reported on July 20 that Ukrainian forces had already begun deploying U.S.-supplied cluster munitions against the Russian military in the southeast.



The Ukrainian military has said that the cluster munitions will not be used in cities, densely-populated areas, or on Russian territory.

Russia threatened to begin deploying cluster munitions from its own stockpiles in "retaliation" for the U.S. supplying Ukraine with the weapons.

However, Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have said that Russia is already indiscriminately using cluster munitions against civilian targets.

More than 120 countries have signed the 2010 convention that prohibits the use of cluster munitions due to their deadly impact. Neither Ukraine, the U.S., nor Russia are among the signatories.