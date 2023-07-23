Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Aid center in Donetsk Oblast hit by Russian cluster munitions

by Alexander Khrebet July 23, 2023 3:08 PM 1 min read
Russian forces hit a humanitarian aid distribution point in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast overnight on July 23. (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit the front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast overnight with cluster munitions, Governor Pavlo Kyryenko reported on July 23.

A double-tap attack occurred when emergency services were trying to extinguish the fire in the culture center turned humanitarian aid distribution point, the governor said.

No casualties were reported.

Chasiv Yar lies just five kilometers (some 3 miles) west of Bakhmut, which remains the scene of some of the heaviest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Locals mostly rely on humanitarian aid, as the partially destroyed city lacks groceries and pharmacies.

Kyrylenko said the fire destroyed a small stockpile of humanitarian aid and medical equipment, used for the medical care of the locals at the site.

Chasiv Yar with a pre-war population of 12,000 is subjected to daily Russian attacks.

‘It’s a lottery’: How Ukraine’s assault brigade counterattacks near Bakhmut
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent spent a day with soldiers from the 80th Separate Assault Brigade in June, and the story is comprised of interviews with them about their experience near Bakhmut. The soldiers are identified by their names or callsigns, and their deployment locations are not reveal…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.