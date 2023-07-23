Governor: Aid center in Donetsk Oblast hit by Russian cluster munitions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit the front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast overnight with cluster munitions, Governor Pavlo Kyryenko reported on July 23.

A double-tap attack occurred when emergency services were trying to extinguish the fire in the culture center turned humanitarian aid distribution point, the governor said.

No casualties were reported.

Chasiv Yar lies just five kilometers (some 3 miles) west of Bakhmut, which remains the scene of some of the heaviest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Locals mostly rely on humanitarian aid, as the partially destroyed city lacks groceries and pharmacies.

Kyrylenko said the fire destroyed a small stockpile of humanitarian aid and medical equipment, used for the medical care of the locals at the site.

Chasiv Yar with a pre-war population of 12,000 is subjected to daily Russian attacks.