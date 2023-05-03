Governor: Curfew to be imposed in Kherson from May 5 to 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

There will be a curfew in Kherson from May 5 to 8, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 3.

From 8:00 p.m. local time on May 5 to 6:00 a.m. on May 8, residents will be forbidden from going outside.

The entries and exits to the city will also be closed off, Prokudin added.

Prokudin warned residents to stock up on the necessary amount of food and medicine prior to the curfew going into effect.

"Such temporary restrictions are necessary so that law enforcement officers can do their job and not put you in danger," Prokudin said.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under frequent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

On May 3, Russian forces shelled a supermarket in Kherson, killing three people and injuring five others.

Kherson authorities are also preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.