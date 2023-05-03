Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Curfew to be imposed in Kherson from May 5 to 8

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2023 2:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

There will be a curfew in Kherson from May 5 to 8, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 3.

From 8:00 p.m. local time on May 5 to 6:00 a.m. on May 8, residents will be forbidden from going outside.

The entries and exits to the city will also be closed off, Prokudin added.

Prokudin warned residents to stock up on the necessary amount of food and medicine prior to the curfew going into effect.

"Such temporary restrictions are necessary so that law enforcement officers can do their job and not put you in danger," Prokudin said.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under frequent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

On May 3, Russian forces shelled a supermarket in Kherson, killing three people and injuring five others.

Kherson authorities are also preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.

Ukraine war latest: Parliament extends martial law; 8 assault brigades ‘fully formed’
Key developments on May 2: * Blinken says counteroffensive planned within weeks * 8 Offensive Guard brigades ‘fully formed,’ others in progress * US believes Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months * CBC: 2 Canadians killed in Bakhmut * Parliament extends martial law, defines Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.