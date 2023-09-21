UPDATE: 2 more killed, 1 injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have again targeted settlements in Kherson Oblast, killing two people and wounding another one, regional authorities reported on Sept. 21.

An artillery attack on the suburb of Zelenivka destroyed a house and killed a 63-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Earlier, Prokudin reported that Russia also launched four guided aerial bombs at the village of Lvove, killing a 63-year-old resident.

Kherson Oblast’s Kozatske was also struck, with a 76-year-old man having sustained injuries, the regional administration reported. The resident was in his apartment when the Russian attack took place, it added.

Russian forces also dropped two guided aerial bombs at Tiahynka and shelled Odradokamianka and Mykolaivka, according to Prokudin. No casualties were reported in these settlements.

Earlier the same day, Prokudin said that multiple Russian attacks against the region had killed five civilians and wounded another 10 on Sept. 21.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.