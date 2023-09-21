Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UPDATE: 2 more killed, 1 injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2023 12:25 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on one of the Kherson Oblast settlements on Sept. 21. 2023. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have again targeted settlements in Kherson Oblast, killing two people and wounding another one, regional authorities reported on Sept. 21.

An artillery attack on the suburb of Zelenivka destroyed a house and killed a 63-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Earlier, Prokudin reported that Russia also launched four guided aerial bombs at the village of Lvove, killing a 63-year-old resident.

Kherson Oblast’s Kozatske was also struck, with a 76-year-old man having sustained injuries, the regional administration reported. The resident was in his apartment when the Russian attack took place, it added.

Russia launches mass wave of missile attacks, 2 killed, 26 injured
Russia launched a mass wave of missile attacks on Ukraine early on the morning of Sept. 21, killing two people and injuring at least 26 others.Air raid alerts were activated at around 4 a.m. in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Russian forces also dropped two guided aerial bombs at Tiahynka and shelled Odradokamianka and Mykolaivka, according to Prokudin. No casualties were reported in these settlements.

Earlier the same day, Prokudin said that multiple Russian attacks against the region had killed five civilians and wounded another 10 on Sept. 21.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Oleg Sukhov: The West lacks political will to ensure Ukraine’s victory
As President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a long-awaited trip to the U.S., the White House is set to announce a new $325 million military aid package. According to reports, it will again be missing the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles, which Kyiv says may turn the tide of Russia’s ongoing
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.