Update: 2 killed, 20 injured in Russian attack on Sumy

The death toll of the Russian July 29 missile attack on Sumy reached two people as of 12 p.m. on July 30, Sumy City Council reported.

The number of casualties also rose to 20, according to the authorities. Three people were hospitalized.

The attack hit an educational institution in Sumy, "destroying and damaging four of its buildings" as well as the dormitories and multistoried buildings, the authorities said.

Clearing the debris and evacuations of residents is ongoing, according to the report.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.