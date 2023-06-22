Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 2 dead after gas explosion at residential building in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek June 22, 2023 10:18 AM 1 min read
Kyiv residential building damaged in a presumed gas-leak incident on June 22, 2023. (Kyiv City Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed in an explosion in a high-rise building on the night of June 22, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Four people were further injured in the incident, said to be a gas leak, he informed.

As reported earlier, 18 residents were evacuated from the damaged building, located in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District. The city's authorities have identified two boarding schools for temporary accommodation of the building's residents.

While officials estimate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, the mayor said that the exact cause is still being determined. The search and rescue operations are ongoing, Klitschko informed.

The explosion caused a fire to spread over an area of 250 square meters, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhii Popko said, destroying four apartments and damaging six more.‌

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
