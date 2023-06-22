Update: 2 dead after gas explosion at residential building in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed in an explosion in a high-rise building on the night of June 22, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Four people were further injured in the incident, said to be a gas leak, he informed.

As reported earlier, 18 residents were evacuated from the damaged building, located in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District. The city's authorities have identified two boarding schools for temporary accommodation of the building's residents.

While officials estimate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, the mayor said that the exact cause is still being determined. The search and rescue operations are ongoing, Klitschko informed.

The explosion caused a fire to spread over an area of 250 square meters, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhii Popko said, destroying four apartments and damaging six more.‌