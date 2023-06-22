One killed by gas explosion at residential building in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A powerful gas explosion damaged a high-rise building in Kyiv on June 22, killing one person and sparking a large fire, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram.

Two people were injured and another 18 were evacuated from the damaged building, located in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District, Klitchko said.

The body of a person killed by the explosion has been recovered from the rubble, and the search is still ongoing, according to the mayor.

While the explosion is presumed to have been caused by a gas leak, the mayor said that fire officials are still working to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The explosion caused a fire to spread over an area of 150 square meters, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhii Popko said, destroying or damaging several apartment units in the building.