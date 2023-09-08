Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 1 killed, 73 injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

by Martin Fornusek September 8, 2023 10:32 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russia's Sept. 8 missile strike against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih has risen to 73, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Some 35 of the wounded have been hospitalized; two men aged 34 and 28 are in serious condition, the governor said. One person - a policeman - was killed in the attack.

The strike reportedly damaged 62 apartment buildings, seven houses, and over 50 cars. Lysak said that the utility services are still clearing the area of debris.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against Kryvyi Rih on the morning of Sept. 8, targeting a police station. Aside from the one police officer killed, at least nine more were injured.

The same morning, Russia targeted two other major cities, namely northeastern Sumy and southern Zaporizhzhia.

Russian missiles hit 3 Ukrainian cities, killing 1, injuring at least 64
Russian troops launched missile attacks against the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy on the morning of Sept. 8, killing one person and wounding at least 64 people.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
