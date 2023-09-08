Update: 1 killed, 73 injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russia's Sept. 8 missile strike against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih has risen to 73, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Some 35 of the wounded have been hospitalized; two men aged 34 and 28 are in serious condition, the governor said. One person - a policeman - was killed in the attack.

The strike reportedly damaged 62 apartment buildings, seven houses, and over 50 cars. Lysak said that the utility services are still clearing the area of debris.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against Kryvyi Rih on the morning of Sept. 8, targeting a police station. Aside from the one police officer killed, at least nine more were injured.

The same morning, Russia targeted two other major cities, namely northeastern Sumy and southern Zaporizhzhia.