Update: 1 killed, 6 injured, including child, in Russian attack on Mykolaiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and six were injured, including a child, in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on March 17, according to the Interior Ministry.

Russian forces attacked the southern city of Mykolaiv twice with missiles earlier in the day. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said over 10 multistory buildings and 50 private houses suffered damages, as well as many cars.

Interior Ministry did not provide details on the attack, only reporting that a person had died in the hospital and that the number of wounded had increased.

The aftermath of Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv on March 17. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)

Following the attack, Regional Пovernor Vitalii Kim said Russia carried out the attack from the same place as its previous strike against the major city of Odesa just 150 kilometers westward on March 15, where 21 were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Russian forces had launched the March 15 strike using Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said.

Over the past few weeks, Russia has ramped up its deadly attacks against civilians, especially in the south of Ukraine.