Mykolaiv, Russian attack, Human toll, Missile strike, News Feed
Update: 1 killed, 6 injured, including child, in Russian attack on Mykolaiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2024 7:59 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv on March 17. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and six were injured, including a child, in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on March 17, according to the Interior Ministry.

Russian forces attacked the southern city of Mykolaiv twice with missiles earlier in the day. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said over 10 multistory buildings and 50 private houses suffered damages, as well as many cars.

Interior Ministry did not provide details on the attack, only reporting that a person had died in the hospital and that the number of wounded had increased.

The aftermath of Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv on March 17. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)

Following the attack, Regional Пovernor Vitalii Kim said Russia carried out the attack from the same place as its previous strike against the major city of Odesa just 150 kilometers westward on March 15, where 21 were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Russian forces had launched the March 15 strike using Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said.

Over the past few weeks, Russia has ramped up its deadly attacks against civilians, especially in the south of Ukraine.

5 children killed in single attack: ‘We should never forget what Russia did’
Five Ukrainian children were sleeping peacefully in their beds on March 2 when Russia launched the overnight drone attack against their hometown of Odesa that took their lives. Some came from different families but lived in the same apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city. Instead o…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
