Update: 1 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 9:57 PM 1 min read
The Kramatorsk sign at the entrance to the Donetsk Oblast city on June 2, 2022. (Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed, and two more were injured in Russia's morning missile attack against Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to the latest update by Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor.

Russian forces fired an Iskander missile at the eastern city in the morning of Jan. 22, damaging seven apartment buildings, three enterprises, and three social infrastructure facilities, Filashkin said on Facebook.

"The wounded have received the necessary medical assistance and do not require hospital treatment," the oblast governor added.

Filaskhin previously reported that the attack killed a 49-year-old man and wounded his 31-year-old daughter. In the latest update, he didn't specify who the second injured person was.

Kramatorsk lies some 55 kilometers from the front line in Donetsk Oblast. It has been a way station for Ukrainian troops, making it a frequent target of Russian missiles.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
